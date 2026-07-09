US official says first pilot zone in Lebanon will be launched 'in a matter of days'

A U.S. official said that the implementation stage of the framework has begun.



"Rome is a closed discussion that will enable the governments to hand off to technical teams, which will work on all issues outlined in the Framework," the official said.



He further noted that the first pilot zone will launch in a matter of days, and further pilot zones are being mapped out and planned. CENTCOM is coordinating with both countries to move forward.



"We will soon begin outreach to international partners to help the Lebanese Government effectively restore sovereignty in these zones and across their country more broadly."