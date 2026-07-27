Spain to start first return of fire evacuees Monday near Madrid: Official

World News
27-07-2026 | 02:40
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Spain to start first return of fire evacuees Monday near Madrid: Official
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Spain to start first return of fire evacuees Monday near Madrid: Official

Spanish authorities said they planned to start to allow some people evacuated from wildfires near Madrid to return on Monday, in a sign of progress in fighting some of the worst forest fires in the country's history.

Francisco Martin Aguirre, a government delegate for the Madrid region, told reporters late Sunday that authorities planned to reopen a campsite where 4,500 people had been evacuated and also allow elderly residents back home in another area.



AFP
 

World News

Spain

Fire

Evacuees

Madrid

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