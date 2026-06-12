Putin says Ukraine drone strikes aim to divide Russians

World News
12-06-2026 | 10:43
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Putin says Ukraine drone strikes aim to divide Russians
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Putin says Ukraine drone strikes aim to divide Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Kyiv's increasing drone strikes on Russia aimed to divide Russians, "sow confusion," and damage the economy.

"Their goal is to create a split in Russian society, sow confusion and inflict economic damage," Putin told Russian soldiers in a Kremlin meeting. "But they will not succeed."

AFP

World News

Russia

Vladimir Putin

Kyiv

Ukraine

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