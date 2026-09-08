News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Shams Al Sabah
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia says attacks on energy sites caused fires, shutdowns
Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia says attacks on energy sites caused fires, shutdowns
Saudi Arabia said attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting energy facilities on Tuesday sparked fires and the temporary shutdown of some operations.
"Several energy sector facilities and installations in the southern region of the kingdom were targeted this morning," the official Saudi Press Agency quoted an energy ministry source as saying.
"The attacks caused fires at several locations, leading to a temporary halt in some operations," as well as several injuries, it said.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Attacks
Energy
Sites
Fires
Shutdowns
Next
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
UAE says its energy exports will not be 'held hostage' by Iran war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:52
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
Middle East News
02:52
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
0
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Houthis say they attacked two Saudi tankers; Saudi Arabia says one ablaze in Red Sea
Middle East News
2026-07-23
Houthis say they attacked two Saudi tankers; Saudi Arabia says one ablaze in Red Sea
0
Middle East News
2026-08-24
Tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia after strike by 'unknown projectile': Maritime agency
Middle East News
2026-08-24
Tanker on fire off Saudi Arabia after strike by 'unknown projectile': Maritime agency
0
Middle East News
2026-08-09
Houthis claim drone strike on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia
Middle East News
2026-08-09
Houthis claim drone strike on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
02:52
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
Middle East News
02:52
Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
0
Middle East News
11:43
UAE says its energy exports will not be 'held hostage' by Iran war
Middle East News
11:43
UAE says its energy exports will not be 'held hostage' by Iran war
0
Middle East News
09:13
Saudi Arabia preparing to grant IAEA more intrusive powers: Grossi
Middle East News
09:13
Saudi Arabia preparing to grant IAEA more intrusive powers: Grossi
0
Middle East News
08:29
Oman says it evacuated 16 crew members of Saudi Sidr vessel attacked by Iran
Middle East News
08:29
Oman says it evacuated 16 crew members of Saudi Sidr vessel attacked by Iran
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-24
Iran arrests 466 people accused of online activity undermining national security: IRNA
Middle East News
2026-03-24
Iran arrests 466 people accused of online activity undermining national security: IRNA
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-17
President Aoun backs extending UNIFIL mandate, stresses need for international presence in south
Lebanon News
2026-08-17
President Aoun backs extending UNIFIL mandate, stresses need for international presence in south
0
World News
2026-01-31
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia
World News
2026-01-31
US envoy Witkoff reports 'constructive' Ukraine talks with Russia
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:25
BDL governor Karim Souaid reveals the fate of deposits and gold
Lebanon News
14:25
BDL governor Karim Souaid reveals the fate of deposits and gold
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
09:33
Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:33
Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
5
Lebanon News
06:22
Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
Lebanon News
06:22
Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
6
Lebanon News
06:58
Lebanon seeks renewed UN backing as Rajji addresses Arab League
Lebanon News
06:58
Lebanon seeks renewed UN backing as Rajji addresses Arab League
7
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More