Saudi Arabia says attacks on energy sites caused fires, shutdowns

Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 02:23
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Saudi Arabia says attacks on energy sites caused fires, shutdowns
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Saudi Arabia says attacks on energy sites caused fires, shutdowns

Saudi Arabia said attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting energy facilities on Tuesday sparked fires and the temporary shutdown of some operations.

"Several energy sector facilities and installations in the southern region of the kingdom were targeted this morning," the official Saudi Press Agency quoted an energy ministry source as saying.

"The attacks caused fires at several locations, leading to a temporary halt in some operations," as well as several injuries, it said.


AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Attacks

Energy

Sites

Fires

Shutdowns

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