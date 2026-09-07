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Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
Lebanon News
07-09-2026 | 06:22
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Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun and United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as rapidly unfolding security developments in southern Lebanon, during a phone call Monday.
Aoun thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE’s continued attention to Lebanon’s needs across various sectors and for its support in easing the hardships faced by the Lebanese amid the country’s difficult circumstances.
Aoun also said the recent visit to Lebanon by an Emirati delegation, and its productive meetings with Lebanese officials and business leaders, reflected the depth of the fraternal ties between the two countries.
He also highlighted the warm reception given to a Lebanese delegation that visited Abu Dhabi last week, saying the exchanges lay the groundwork for greater cooperation in economic, trade, and investment fields.
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Lebanon
Joseph Aoun
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