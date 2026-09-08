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UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods
World News
08-09-2026 | 03:31
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UK to announce a trade ban on Israeli West Bank goods
Britain will announce a trade ban on goods made in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank later on Tuesday, confirmed a senior minister, as part of the UK's efforts to support a two-state solution.
Six weeks into his new job, foreign minister Ed Miliband flagged last week that he was looking at resetting Britain's policy on Israel, and he is due to make a statement on Israel and trading restrictions in the House of Commons.
Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham, also in office since July, spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday to stress the "the importance of the two-state solution", in what is seen as a reference to the sanctions.
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