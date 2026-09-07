Lebanon seeks renewed UN backing as Rajji addresses Arab League

Lebanon needs renewed international support and engagement under the auspices of the United Nations, Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji said during the 166th ministerial session of the Arab League.



Rajji called for the establishment of an enhanced international mechanism and urged the international community to provide the necessary support to strengthen Lebanon’s armed forces.



He said U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 remains the broader framework for addressing the requirements of the current phase, alongside the cessation of hostilities agreement, the Armistice Agreement and the peace initiative.



Rajji condemned Israeli attacks on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as Israel’s occupation of large areas of Lebanese territory.



He also stressed Lebanon’s commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1816, which called for an end to the attacks.