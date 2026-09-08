Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory

Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 02:52
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Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory
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Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks on its territory

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned Houthi attacks on its territory that wounded 73 people, saying it will "take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty."

The foreign ministry, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, called for an "immediate halt to all forms of escalation practiced by this militia" as well as Houthi attacks on shipping.



AFP
 

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Condemn

Houthi

Attacks

Saudi Arabia says attacks on energy sites caused fires, shutdowns
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