Maduro opponent Machado vows to return to Venezuela, wants election

World News
06-01-2026 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maduro opponent Machado vows to return to Venezuela, wants election
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Maduro opponent Machado vows to return to Venezuela, wants election

Venezuela's main opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has vowed to return home quickly, praising U.S. President Donald Trump for toppling her enemy Nicolas Maduro and declaring her movement ready to win a free election.

"I'm planning to go back to Venezuela as soon as possible," said Machado, 58, a lawyer and mother-of-three who escaped from Venezuela in disguise in October to receive the Nobel Peace Prize, which she dedicated to Trump.

"We believe that this transition should move forward," she told Fox News in an interview late on Monday. "We won an election (in 2024) by a landslide under fraudulent conditions. In free and fair elections, we will win over 90% of the votes."

Machado said she had not spoken to Trump since October 10, when the Nobel award was announced. He has said the United States needs to help address Venezuela's problems before any new elections, calling a 30-day timeline for a vote unrealistic.

"We have to fix the country first. You can’t have an election. There’s no way the people could even vote," Trump told NBC.



Reuters 
 

World News

Maduro

Opponent

Machado

Venezuela

Election

LBCI Next
Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty
Pope Leo, closing Catholic Holy Year, urges kindness to foreigners
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Nobel press conference with Venezuela opponent Machado 'postponed': Institute

LBCI
World News
2025-12-11

Putin spoke to Venezuela's Maduro, reaffirmed support amid US tensions: Kremlin

LBCI
World News
2025-12-10

'Of course I'm going back' to Venezuela, opposition leader Machado tells BBC

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:48

Mexican president urges US to give Maduro 'fair trial'

LBCI
World News
10:31

Snow forces many flight cancellations at Paris's airports early Wednesday

LBCI
World News
09:10

Somalia condemns Israeli foreign minister visit to Hargeisa as violation of sovereignty

LBCI
World News
05:14

Pope Leo, closing Catholic Holy Year, urges kindness to foreigners

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-12-02

Venezuela reauthorizes deportation flights from US: Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-08

Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

From Maduro to Beirut: Urgent warning for Lebanon’s financial reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

From land deal to disappearance: Lebanese probe into missing Ahmad Shukr

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:35

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strikes ahead of ceasefire mechanism meeting

LBCI
Middle East News
08:40

Saudi-led Yemen initiative gains US backing amid regional consultations: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:37

Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah operatives in Khirbet Selm, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Israeli drones conduct low-altitude circular flights over Tyre and nearby Palestinian camps

LBCI
World News
12:05

Maduro son vows unconditional support for interim leader Rodriguez

LBCI
World News
12:25

Venezuelan interim president's brother reelected as parliament head

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More