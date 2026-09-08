Germany sending 'urgently needed' air-defense missiles to Ukraine

Germany is sending Ukraine further "urgently needed" interceptor missiles for Patriot air-defense systems from its own military stockpiles, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday.



"I have decided ... to deliver urgently needed PAK-2 interceptor missiles from Bundeswehr stocks to Ukraine," Pistorius said during an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, also appealing to other supporters of Ukraine "to look into their own stocks and make similar deliveries".



AFP