New US carrier strike group arrives in Middle East

A new U.S. aircraft carrier strike group has arrived in the Middle East, the U.S. military announced Thursday, after conditions aboard a long-deployed carrier provoked fresh criticism of President Donald Trump's war against Iran.



"The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Middle East during a scheduled deployment after arriving in the CENTCOM theater yesterday," Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, said in a post on X.



AFP





