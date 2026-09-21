Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that all Iranian airlines will cease operations from September 23 due to the threat of secondary sanctions on aviation service providers.



Bessent told CNBC that Chinese officials are “heavily engaged” in the U.S. economic pressure campaign against Iran.



He said any airport that refuels Iranian aircraft, provides landing services or sells tickets for them risks being cut off from the dollar-based financial system.



Bessent added that the U.S. is holding positive discussions with Chinese financial authorities, including central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng, over compliance with U.S. sanctions on Iran.



Reuters