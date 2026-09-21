Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit

Lebanon News
21-09-2026 | 07:48
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Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
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Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit

President Joseph Aoun received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump praising his leadership and recalling Aoun’s July 21 visit to the White House.

“It was an honor to welcome you to the White House for a truly historic visit, the first by a Lebanese head of state in nearly two decades,” Trump wrote. “At a time of conflict in the Middle East, I admire your decisive leadership on behalf of Lebanon and its people.”

Trump also thanked Aoun for awarding him the National Order of the Cedar, Grand Cordon, describing the honor as a reflection of Lebanon’s proud spirit and a symbol of their shared commitment to peace, security and prosperity around the world.

Trump added that First Lady Melania Trump joined him in extending their best wishes to Aoun, First Lady Nehmat Aoun and their family.

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