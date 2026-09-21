France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran

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21-09-2026 | 02:42
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France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
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France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran

France will summon Iran's ambassador and take appropriate measures in response after Iranian authorities sealed a French language center affiliated with its embassy in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"This new attack against France’s cultural presence in Iran, following the assault on two staff members of the French embassy last July, is unjustifiable and unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said in a statement.

Ties between the two countries have been ⁠strained for years over Iran's nuclear programme and Tehran detaining several French nationals.



Reuters 
 

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