Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation

Former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt said after meeting President Joseph Aoun that the framework agreement backed by Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam must lead to an Israeli withdrawal and border demarcation.



Jumblatt said that, in his view, there would be a problem if the agreement failed to achieve these objectives.



Jumblatt said he supports the armistice framework and negotiations that could secure either a gradual or full Israeli withdrawal.



He added: “Thank God, my exchanges with the press are nothing like the 'disgraceful disputes' in Parliament.”