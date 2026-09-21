News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
21-09-2026 | 11:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, at Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, in the presence of Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad.
The meeting focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanese-U.S. relations.
Salam praised Shaheen’s support for Lebanon, particularly her continued backing of the Lebanese Army.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to extending state authority, ensuring weapons remain exclusively under state control and pursuing reforms. Salam also stressed the importance of continued U.S. support for the Lebanese Army, strengthening its capabilities and mobilizing assistance for Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction.
He also warned against a potential security vacuum following the end of the UNIFIL mission, stressing Lebanon’s need for a continued international presence in the south.
Shaheen, for her part, stressed the importance of Lebanon continuing efforts to bring weapons under exclusive state control.
She also called on Parliament to pass the financial gap law and move forward with reforms needed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.
Lebanon News
Salam
meets
Senator
Jeanne
Shaheen,
calls
continued
support
Lebanese
Next
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:17
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
12:17
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-01
Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military
Lebanon News
2026-09-01
Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-01
New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-09-01
New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-01
President Aoun vows support for army, calls for exclusive state authority over Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From fuel to food: Global energy crisis deepens cost pressures in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From fuel to food: Global energy crisis deepens cost pressures in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:17
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
12:17
Salam, Qatari PM discuss regional tensions, energy cooperation and support for Lebanese Army
0
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
0
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar says Iran should not use Hormuz to 'blackmail' Gulf
Middle East News
2026-05-12
Qatar says Iran should not use Hormuz to 'blackmail' Gulf
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
UNIFIL source to LBCI: UNIFIL verifying reports of Israeli army crossing gates in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-01
UNIFIL source to LBCI: UNIFIL verifying reports of Israeli army crossing gates in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Registration open for displaced Lebanese to secure social assistance
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-17
President Aoun: Lebanon expresses full solidarity with Kuwait
Lebanon News
2026-05-17
President Aoun: Lebanon expresses full solidarity with Kuwait
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
Lebanon News
07:48
Trump praises Aoun’s leadership in letter following White House visit
2
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
Lebanon News
08:00
Houla municipality condemns burning of Meiss El Jabal Governmental Hospital, calls on state, international community and UN to act
3
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
Lebanon News
08:47
Walid Jumblatt: Framework deal must lead to Israeli withdrawal, border demarcation
4
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
11:49
PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
5
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
Middle East News
08:53
Bessent: China ‘heavily engaged’ in Iran sanctions campaign
6
World News
02:42
France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
World News
02:42
France vows response after Iran closes language center in Tehran
7
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
Middle East News
06:00
Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month
8
World News
10:02
Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official
World News
10:02
Macron vows to face Trump with 'total candor': French official
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More