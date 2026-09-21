PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army

Lebanon News
21-09-2026 | 11:49
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PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army
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PM Salam meets US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, calls for continued support for Lebanese Army

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, at Lebanon’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, in the presence of Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Moawad.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as Lebanese-U.S. relations.

Salam praised Shaheen’s support for Lebanon, particularly her continued backing of the Lebanese Army.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to extending state authority, ensuring weapons remain exclusively under state control and pursuing reforms. Salam also stressed the importance of continued U.S. support for the Lebanese Army, strengthening its capabilities and mobilizing assistance for Lebanon’s recovery and reconstruction.


He also warned against a potential security vacuum following the end of the UNIFIL mission, stressing Lebanon’s need for a continued international presence in the south.

Shaheen, for her part, stressed the importance of Lebanon continuing efforts to bring weapons under exclusive state control.

She also called on Parliament to pass the financial gap law and move forward with reforms needed to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Lebanon News

Salam

meets

Senator

Jeanne

Shaheen,

calls

continued

support

Lebanese

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