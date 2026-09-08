Red Cross calls for 'urgent steps' to de-escalate Yemen-Saudi fighting

The International Committee of the Red Cross warned Tuesday that hostilities affecting Yemen and Saudi Arabia risked expanding the Middle East conflict, calling for urgent de-escalation.



ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement that "urgent steps" were needed to de-escalate the hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, warning that if not contained, the fighting "could worsen the already devastating humanitarian situation faced by millions of people" in the region.



AFP