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Red Cross calls for 'urgent steps' to de-escalate Yemen-Saudi fighting
Middle East News
08-09-2026 | 12:49
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Red Cross calls for 'urgent steps' to de-escalate Yemen-Saudi fighting
The International Committee of the Red Cross warned Tuesday that hostilities affecting Yemen and Saudi Arabia risked expanding the Middle East conflict, calling for urgent de-escalation.
ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement that "urgent steps" were needed to de-escalate the hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, warning that if not contained, the fighting "could worsen the already devastating humanitarian situation faced by millions of people" in the region.
AFP
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