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Netanyahu attacks Britain, France for past colonialism
Middle East News
24-09-2026 | 14:18
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Netanyahu attacks Britain, France for past colonialism
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked Britain and France for their past colonial empires during a speech Thursday at the United Nations.
"They accuse Israel, tiny Israel, of colonialism -- some colonialism. And who's accusing us? Among them are people in Britain and in France. For God's sakes, they invented the term," he told the U.N. General Assembly.
AFP
Middle East News
Netanyahu
Israel
Britain
France
Colonialism
Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure
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