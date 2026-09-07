Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on southern village killed 11

Lebanon News
07-09-2026 | 02:27
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on southern village killed 11
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Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on southern village killed 11

Lebanese state media reported Monday that Israeli strikes overnight killed 11 people in a southern village, including two infants, a day after separate raids left seven dead.

The official National News Agency said nine people were killed in one strike that destroyed a three-storey residential building in Kfar Rumman, while two rescuers in the area whose car was targeted were also killed.

AFP

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