Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution

Lebanon News
08-09-2026 | 08:50
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Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution
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Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution

Britain is imposing sanctions on Al-Qard Al-Hassan, a financial institution run by Hezbollah, Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Tuesday.

The announcement came as Miliband also unveiled a trade ban on goods produced in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The Central Bank of Lebanon last year barred Lebanese banks and financial institutions from conducting transactions with Al-Qard Al-Hassan as part of measures restricting its access to Lebanon’s formal financial system.

Lebanon News

Britain

Sanctions

Hezbollah

Al-Qard Al-Hassan

Financial

Institution

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Washington's priority is to protect interests of Lebanon's Shiite community
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