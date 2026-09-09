News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Qadar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes
News Bulletin Reports
09-09-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
As if the city of Nabatieh had been put to the test, but without an official announcement.
A cautious calm has prevailed for nearly 48 hours, accompanied by an increased deployment of the Lebanese army through mobile and fixed patrols. One patrol was stationed in Nabatieh’s market as part of the army’s duties in areas not occupied by Israel.
The increased army presence came after President Joseph Aoun contacted the mayor of Nabatieh, who told LBCI that he stressed to the president the importance of the army’s presence to encourage residents to return and provide reassurance.
That reassurance was expressed by one woman in her own way, as she distributed maamoul pastries to welcome the army.
Military sources said the increased deployment came in response to residents’ demands. LBCI information indicates that it coincided with political efforts to support the move.
After Israel announced that it had taken control of Ali al-Taher Hill, concerns grew that Nabatieh could be targeted, prompting intensified political contacts with Washington and Gulf countries to help keep the city out of the conflict.
According to LBCI information, a decision was made to strengthen the army’s role in Nabatieh following an agreement between President Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The move aims to protect the city and remove any Israeli pretext for targeting it on the grounds that activities outside state control were taking place there.
Diplomatic sources welcomed the move, stressing that protecting the city requires an effective and intensified army presence on the ground.
In this context, 70 figures from Nabatieh signed an appeal holding Israel responsible for the crimes committed and holding anyone who made such choices or remained silent about them accountable for their decisions. They called for strengthening the Lebanese army’s presence in the city to prevent Israeli forces from entering it.
However, according to the sources, there are still no guarantees that Nabatieh will be spared from being targeted.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Nabatieh
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
Next
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
Retired soldiers turn up the heat as Lebanon debates 2027 budget
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2026-07-15
Lebanese army provides clarifications on pilot zones as Lebanon insists on full ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2026-07-10
Netanyahu intensifies Lebanon rhetoric as Israel steps up pressure on Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-27
Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-27
Israeli army warns of wider strikes in Lebanon amid heightened regional tensions: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-03
Aoun says trilateral framework agreement aims to empower Lebanese army, not legitimize Israeli presence
Lebanon News
2026-07-03
Aoun says trilateral framework agreement aims to empower Lebanese army, not legitimize Israeli presence
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
From an October 7 warning to Lebanon tensions: Pressure mounts on Netanyahu
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Retired soldiers turn up the heat as Lebanon debates 2027 budget
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Retired soldiers turn up the heat as Lebanon debates 2027 budget
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-08
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-08
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-05
Impact of war: Masnaa Crossing threat raises fears of trade disruption in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-04-05
Impact of war: Masnaa Crossing threat raises fears of trade disruption in Lebanon
0
World News
2026-03-09
G7: Ready to take necessary measures to support energy supplies
World News
2026-03-09
G7: Ready to take necessary measures to support energy supplies
0
World News
2026-06-18
Germany deploys ship to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission: Minister
World News
2026-06-18
Germany deploys ship to Red Sea for possible Hormuz mission: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-08
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
2026-09-08
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:44
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
Middle East News
09:44
Netanyahu on Syria visit says 'very close' to toppling Iran's Islamic Republic
2
Lebanon News
10:04
Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
10:04
Aoun chairs security meeting on situation in south Lebanon, stresses army role in Nabatieh
3
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
Lebanon News
11:41
Lebanese Army: Continued Israeli attacks threaten stability, hinder military efforts
4
Lebanon News
08:21
Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
Lebanon News
08:21
Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
5
Lebanon News
04:38
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
Lebanon News
04:38
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From cash to cards: Lebanon's economy takes a digital turn
7
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
Middle East News
13:02
Explosion heard in southern Iran near Hormuz: State media
8
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy
Lebanon Economy
09:00
Bank Audi, in collaboration with Mastercard, launch initiative to empower 10,000 Lebanese entrepreneurs to join the digital economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More