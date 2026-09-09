Nabatieh on edge as Lebanese army steps up presence amid fears of Israeli strikes

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



As if the city of Nabatieh had been put to the test, but without an official announcement.



A cautious calm has prevailed for nearly 48 hours, accompanied by an increased deployment of the Lebanese army through mobile and fixed patrols. One patrol was stationed in Nabatieh’s market as part of the army’s duties in areas not occupied by Israel.



The increased army presence came after President Joseph Aoun contacted the mayor of Nabatieh, who told LBCI that he stressed to the president the importance of the army’s presence to encourage residents to return and provide reassurance.



That reassurance was expressed by one woman in her own way, as she distributed maamoul pastries to welcome the army.



Military sources said the increased deployment came in response to residents’ demands. LBCI information indicates that it coincided with political efforts to support the move.



After Israel announced that it had taken control of Ali al-Taher Hill, concerns grew that Nabatieh could be targeted, prompting intensified political contacts with Washington and Gulf countries to help keep the city out of the conflict.



According to LBCI information, a decision was made to strengthen the army’s role in Nabatieh following an agreement between President Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The move aims to protect the city and remove any Israeli pretext for targeting it on the grounds that activities outside state control were taking place there.



Diplomatic sources welcomed the move, stressing that protecting the city requires an effective and intensified army presence on the ground.



In this context, 70 figures from Nabatieh signed an appeal holding Israel responsible for the crimes committed and holding anyone who made such choices or remained silent about them accountable for their decisions. They called for strengthening the Lebanese army’s presence in the city to prevent Israeli forces from entering it.



However, according to the sources, there are still no guarantees that Nabatieh will be spared from being targeted.