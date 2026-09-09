Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions

Lebanon News
09-09-2026 | 08:21
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Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions
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Hezbollah: Only official statements and leadership speeches represent our positions

Hezbollah said Wednesday that comments and information shared by individuals in the media or on social media should not be considered official party positions.

In a statement, Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office said public figures and individuals close to the group sometimes discuss issues or developments involving Hezbollah, leading some to assume they are speaking on the group’s behalf.

Hezbollah said those individuals speak for themselves and are responsible for the information they provide.

The group said its official positions are communicated through speeches by its secretary-general and statements issued by Hezbollah, the Islamic Resistance, its Media Relations Office and the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc.

Any other comments represent the views of the individuals making them, Hezbollah said, urging the public to distinguish between official statements and personal views, particularly during what it described as a sensitive period.

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