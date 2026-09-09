News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations in its national interest, not to satisfy foreign powers
Lebanon News
09-09-2026 | 06:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations in its national interest, not to satisfy foreign powers
President Joseph Aoun stressed that loyalty must be to Lebanon, warning against relying on foreign powers in domestic disputes.
“Anyone who seeks foreign support against others at home will lose, because foreign powers will abandon them sooner or later,” Aoun said during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanon Youth Movement headed by Wadih Hanna. “There has never been a war in Lebanon with a winner. Everyone lost, and the country lost.”
Aoun said Lebanon’s decision to pursue negotiations was made as a sovereign state and in the country’s national interest, not to satisfy any foreign party.
“When I call for an end to the state of hostility with Israel, I mean an end to the wars that have destroyed the country and claimed innocent lives. We can no longer bear them. Any other interpretation is wrong and suspicious,” he said.
Aoun also reaffirmed his commitment to the reforms outlined in his inaugural address, saying delays were caused by the war that targeted Lebanon but that efforts to implement them would continue.
“We are fighting corruption, and the way to combat it is through the judiciary, digital government and cooperation between the Lebanese people and the state,” Aoun said.
Lebanon News
Aoun:
Lebanon
chose
negotiations
national
interest,
satisfy
foreign
powers
Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
2026-09-02
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-19
US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington
Lebanon News
2026-07-19
US Ambassador to Lebanon: President Aoun ‘will not return empty-handed’ from Washington
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
President Aoun calls for national unity in Islamic New Year message amid regional turmoil
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
President Aoun defends negotiations, says upcoming Trump meeting could bring positive outcomes for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
President Aoun defends negotiations, says upcoming Trump meeting could bring positive outcomes for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanese PM media office denies reports of canceled visit to Nabatieh
0
Lebanon News
05:21
LF leader Geagea voices solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks on kingdom
Lebanon News
05:21
LF leader Geagea voices solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks on kingdom
0
Lebanon News
04:38
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
Lebanon News
04:38
Aoun, Salam discuss measures being taken by Lebanese army to strengthen its deployment
0
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected: CNN
Middle East News
2026-05-21
Iran rebuilding military industrial base faster than expected: CNN
0
World News
2026-05-14
Yemen warring parties agree to exchange at least 1,600 prisoners
World News
2026-05-14
Yemen warring parties agree to exchange at least 1,600 prisoners
0
Middle East News
2026-07-06
Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says
Middle East News
2026-07-06
Israel launches new offshore natural gas exploration bidding round, minister says
0
World News
2026-02-11
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
World News
2026-02-11
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
Lebanon News
13:31
Lebanese Army: Troops already deployed in Nabatieh and across southern areas not under Israeli occupation
2
Middle East News
11:19
Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP
Middle East News
11:19
Over 500 killed since Yemen clashes began last week: Sources to AFP
3
Middle East News
10:37
Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
Middle East News
10:37
Israel orders closure of UK consulate in Jerusalem over settlement sanctions
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon's deposits crisis: What happens to the $79 billion owed to banks and depositors?
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's Ali al-Taher hills claims face questions as Hezbollah threat escalates
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel's Ali al-Taher hills claims face questions as Hezbollah threat escalates
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Israel heightens Lebanon alert amid Ali al-Taher operation and UNIFIL replacement talks: The details
7
Lebanon News
08:50
Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution
Lebanon News
08:50
Britain sanctions Hezbollah-linked Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Beyond peacekeeping: What happens to southern Lebanon when UNIFIL leaves?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More