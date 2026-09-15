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LBCI sources: No military aid announcements expected at Paris conference
Lebanon News
15-09-2026 | 13:02
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LBCI sources: No military aid announcements expected at Paris conference
LBCI sources indicate that no country is expected to announce military aid for the Lebanese army during the Paris conference.
According to LBCI, UNIFIL in its current form has effectively come to an end, with its withdrawal expected to proceed rapidly. The shape and composition of any force that could fill the gap left by UNIFIL have yet to be determined.
Decisions by countries on whether to participate in any replacement force will depend on the nature of its mandate and responsibilities, according to the same information. Some countries are not prepared to put their troops’ lives at risk without clarity over the force’s mission.
Meanwhile, European concerns are growing over the slow pace of negotiations. European countries are welcoming any Israeli withdrawals, provided the Lebanese army subsequently deploys in those areas and assumes responsibility for preventing Hezbollah from returning to them with weapons.
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