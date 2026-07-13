Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

Iraq's prime minister will visit Washington on Monday to deepen strategic ties with the United States, with oil and gas deals expected to be signed as part of a broader push for economic, trade and investment cooperation.



Iraq has been seeking to balance its ties with neighboring Iran and the U.S. as military escalation between the two rivals continues.



"The agreements to be ⁠signed will include several memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector as Iraq prepares to bring in various U.S. companies that will provide momentum to increase oil production capacity," government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said.