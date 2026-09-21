Syrian ammunition depot explodes in fourth such blast this month

A series of explosions tore through an army weapons depot in northern Syria early on Monday, the fourth such incident this month, wounding several people and sending villagers scattering.



The blast was the latest in a series of mysterious and often unexplained explosions at military storage sites across Syria.



Authorities offered no immediate explanation for the blasts near Al-Eis in the province of Aleppo, which were heard across nearby towns.



Four people were hurt, including one by falling shrapnel, the Emergency and ⁠Disaster Management Ministry said, according to the state news agency SANA.

Rescue workers had helped residents flee nearby homes as authorities closed roads leading to the site, SANA reported.





Reuters