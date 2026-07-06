Death toll from Russian strikes on Kyiv region rises to 10: Authorities

The death toll from Russian bombardment on the Kyiv region on Monday has risen from eight to 10, authorities said, warning the number could rise further.



"Nine deaths and 46 wounded have now been confirmed as a result of the Russian attack (including five wounded children)," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the capital's military administration, posted on Telegram. "Sadly, this is not the final toll. Rescue operations are still ongoing."



One fatality was recorded in the Bucha district, northwest of Kyiv, earlier in the morning.



AFP