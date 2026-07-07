News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mexico probing if US violated sovereignty in 2024 druglord capture
World News
07-07-2026 | 11:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Mexico probing if US violated sovereignty in 2024 druglord capture
Mexico said Tuesday it is investigating whether its sovereignty was violated by the United States in the 2024 capture of druglord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.
The inquiry comes after the FBI displayed the plane used to bring Zambada to the United States in an exhibition.
"If one of the U.S. agencies participated in this operation, they would be violating international treaties and the (Mexican) constitution," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.
AFP
World News
probing
violated
sovereignty
druglord
capture
Russia welcomes IOC lifting ban, says Olympics must be 'free from politics'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
China says Lebanon sovereignty 'should not be violated' after Israel strikes
Lebanon News
2026-04-09
China says Lebanon sovereignty 'should not be violated' after Israel strikes
0
World News
2026-07-01
Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City: Authorities
World News
2026-07-01
Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City: Authorities
0
Middle East News
11:48
US official to NBC News: Iran attacked two ships, violated memorandum of understanding
Middle East News
11:48
US official to NBC News: Iran attacked two ships, violated memorandum of understanding
0
Middle East News
2026-06-14
'No point' in peace talks if US fails to uphold commitments: Iran chief negotiator
Middle East News
2026-06-14
'No point' in peace talks if US fails to uphold commitments: Iran chief negotiator
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:02
Russia welcomes IOC lifting ban, says Olympics must be 'free from politics'
World News
11:02
Russia welcomes IOC lifting ban, says Olympics must be 'free from politics'
0
World News
10:49
Sudan drone strikes on vehicles kill 15 civilians: Rights group
World News
10:49
Sudan drone strikes on vehicles kill 15 civilians: Rights group
0
World News
10:15
Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark
World News
10:15
Trump says Greenland should be controlled by the US, not Denmark
0
World News
09:55
Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency
World News
09:55
Ship struck by 'unidentified projectile' in Hormuz: UK maritime agency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28
Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-28
Lebanon enables biometric passport fingerprinting outside the country for the first time
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Lebanon death toll rises to 2,124 since March 2 due to Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2026-04-14
Lebanon death toll rises to 2,124 since March 2 due to Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-20
Israel condemns soldier's desecration of crucifix in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-04-20
Israel condemns soldier's desecration of crucifix in south Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2026-06-18
Death toll from Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire passes 1,000: Health ministry
Middle East News
2026-06-18
Death toll from Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire passes 1,000: Health ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:34
Israeli flag raised over Ali Al Taher Hill in South Lebanon–Video
Lebanon News
04:34
Israeli flag raised over Ali Al Taher Hill in South Lebanon–Video
2
Lebanon News
06:48
Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome
Lebanon News
06:48
Israel confirms next round of talks with Lebanon to be held in Rome
3
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:27
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
08:57
Source to LBCI: President Aoun’s visit to Washington confirmed for July 21
Lebanon News
08:57
Source to LBCI: President Aoun’s visit to Washington confirmed for July 21
5
Middle East News
03:30
Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters
Middle East News
03:30
Explosions heard in Damascus, reasons unknown: Reuters
6
Lebanon News
10:58
President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s
Lebanon News
10:58
President Aoun condemns Damascus bombing, says Syria’s stability is tied to Lebanon’s
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain
News Bulletin Reports
12:09
Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli military officials voice doubts over Lebanon framework agreement implementation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More