Mexico probing if US violated sovereignty in 2024 druglord capture

Mexico said Tuesday it is investigating whether its sovereignty was violated by the United States in the 2024 capture of druglord Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.



The inquiry comes after the FBI displayed the plane used to bring Zambada to the United States in an exhibition.



"If one of the U.S. agencies participated in this operation, they would be violating international treaties and the (Mexican) constitution," Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said.



AFP