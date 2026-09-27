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UK police say 5 arrested on suspicion of preparing 'terrorist act'
World News
27-09-2026 | 09:24
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UK police say 5 arrested on suspicion of preparing 'terrorist act'
London's Metropolitan Police Sunday said five men had been arrested on suspicion of preparing a "terrorist act," after an incident near an air base in southwestern England used by the U.S. Air Force.
"Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm they are leading an investigation into an incident which took place overnight near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire," the Met said in a statement.
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