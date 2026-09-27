UK counter-terrorism police probe incident near air base: media

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27-09-2026 | 07:35
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UK counter-terrorism police probe incident near air base: media
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UK counter-terrorism police probe incident near air base: media

Counter-terrorism police were leading an investigation into an incident near an air base in western England used by the U.S. Air Force, media reported on Sunday.

Police in Gloucestershire said earlier they had evacuated villagers and arrested several men on suspicion of explosives offences, with counter-terrorism officers taking the lead on the probe, media outlets including the BBC and PA news agency said.

AFP

World News

United Kingdom

Police

England

Air Force

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