South Korean military, UN command launch investigation into DMZ explosion

South Korea's military and the United Nations Command launched a joint ‌investigation into a landmine explosion near the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, as opposition lawmakers called for transparency about the origins of the device.



The investigative team of about ⁠40 officials searched an area near the site where the blast happened on September 21, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.



The military said it will verify the cause of the explosion through further searches and publicly disclose the outcome as opposition lawmakers called for transparency amid suspicions the device may have originated from North Korea.



Reuters