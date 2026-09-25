UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi

The United Nations Security Council condemned Friday escalating attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemeni Houthi rebels in a rare show of unity from the U.N.'s top body.



"The members of the Security Council condemned, in the strongest terms, continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children," said the rotating president of the Council, French U.N. envoy Jerome Bonnafont, delivering a joint statement.



AFP



