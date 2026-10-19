President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy

Lebanon News
19-10-2026 | 05:27
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President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy
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President Aoun meets Arab League Secretary-General, says Lebanon committed to diplomacy

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Monday that Israel has failed to comply with the framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, with southern Lebanon continuing to face daily violations.

Speaking during a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy, Aoun said the continued Israeli violations would not achieve their intended objectives but would instead strengthen Lebanese attachment to their land and rights. At the same time, he warned that the situation was hindering the Lebanese state from achieving its goals.

Aoun stressed that Lebanon remains committed to a diplomatic solution despite the difficulties involved, saying it was far less costly than a devastating war for which Lebanese, particularly residents of the south, have paid a heavy price.

“It is time for Lebanon to have some respite,” Aoun said.

He also welcomed any Arab League efforts to help Lebanon overcome the difficult period it faces, noting that the organization has consistently stood by Lebanon through various stages of its history.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Arab League

Secretary-General

Lebanon

Diplomacy

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