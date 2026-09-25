Russia not preparing for 'any kind' of conflict with Europe: Putin

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25-09-2026 | 13:58
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Russia not preparing for &#39;any kind&#39; of conflict with Europe: Putin
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Russia not preparing for 'any kind' of conflict with Europe: Putin

Russia is not preparing for "any kind" of conflict with Europe, President Vladimir Putin said Friday, following warnings from some European NATO members of potential Russian attacks on the alliance's territory.

"Many in Europe talk about expecting an attack from Russia and therefore believe they must themselves prepare for hostilities, for a war with Russia. I want to emphasise once again: we are not preparing for any kind of hostilities with Europe," Putin told reporters.

AFP

World News

Russia

Europe

Vladimir Putin

Europe

NATO

Russia considering stance on peace talks after Ukrainian attacks: Putin
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