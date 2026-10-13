News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Ain Bel Ain
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi-led coalition says to issue evacuation warning to residents of Sanaa site ahead of operation
Middle East News
13-10-2026 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi-led coalition says to issue evacuation warning to residents of Sanaa site ahead of operation
The Saudi-led coalition on Tuesday said it was about to warn civilians to evacuate a location in Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital ahead of an operation there.
"We will shortly issue a warning to civilians to evacuate a site in Sanaa to carry out a special operation," Major General Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X.
AFP
Middle East News
Saudi Arabia
Coalition
Evacuation
Warning
Residents
Sanaa
Next
Yemen's Houthis warn of 'tough response' if Saudis strike Sanaa
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones north of Riyadh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi-led coalition issues evacuation warning for Yemen oil site in Sanaa
Middle East News
08:47
Saudi-led coalition issues evacuation warning for Yemen oil site in Sanaa
0
Middle East News
08:00
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones north of Riyadh
Middle East News
08:00
Saudi-led coalition says intercepted three drones north of Riyadh
0
Middle East News
2026-10-06
Saudi-led coalition says shot down Houthi missile north of Riyadh
Middle East News
2026-10-06
Saudi-led coalition says shot down Houthi missile north of Riyadh
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-05
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Mansouri, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-05
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Mansouri, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:01
Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation
Middle East News
12:01
Saudi Arabia says will not allow threats to its security, Red Sea navigation
0
World News
11:58
Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'
World News
11:58
Trump says Yemen's Houthis are 'behaving very badly'
0
Middle East News
10:17
Houthi media says Saudi Arabia hit oil facility near Sanaa
Middle East News
10:17
Houthi media says Saudi Arabia hit oil facility near Sanaa
0
Middle East News
09:44
Houthis threaten to hit Riyadh airport, refinery if Saudi strikes Sanaa
Middle East News
09:44
Houthis threaten to hit Riyadh airport, refinery if Saudi strikes Sanaa
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-09-29
Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media
Middle East News
2026-09-29
Saudi crown prince, UAE vice president meet in Riyadh: Official media
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-11
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
Lebanon News
2026-10-11
Pope Leo announces scholarships for Christian students in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-01
Uncertainty grows as Israel awaits Lebanon's response to ‘historic opportunity’
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-01
Uncertainty grows as Israel awaits Lebanon's response to ‘historic opportunity’
0
World News
2026-10-09
EU removes Panama from tax haven blacklist
World News
2026-10-09
EU removes Panama from tax haven blacklist
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Iran to Lebanon: Israel braces for possible escalation on multiple fronts
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Baalbek to Beirut's southern suburbs: Lebanon probes explosives shipment
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
From Baalbek to Beirut's southern suburbs: Lebanon probes explosives shipment
3
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise
Lebanon Economy
02:19
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon as gas prices rise
4
World News
02:02
Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says
World News
02:02
Drone sinks ship off Bulgaria coast, PM says
5
Lebanon News
07:02
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
Lebanon News
07:02
President Aoun: Lebanon chose negotiations over war to secure Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction
6
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah outlines financial aid plan for Lebanese with destroyed homes
7
Middle East News
13:09
Iran denies involvement in incident at UK's Fairford base: State media
Middle East News
13:09
Iran denies involvement in incident at UK's Fairford base: State media
8
Lebanon News
07:14
President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities
Lebanon News
07:14
President Aoun calls Saudi crown prince, condemns attacks on civilian facilities
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More