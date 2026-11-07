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Lebanese consul in Michigan to return to Lebanon Sunday
Lebanon News
07-11-2026 | 10:39
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Lebanese consul in Michigan to return to Lebanon Sunday
A source close to the Lebanese consul in Michigan told LBCI that he is expected to return to Lebanon on Sunday.
The source said a controversial post attributed to the consul came from an old account that had been hacked years ago.
Regarding a photo showing the consul seated next to Abdul el-Sayed, the source explained that they happened to be seated beside each other at the annual dinner of an Arab-American organization, stressing that the consul has no ties to el-Sayed.
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