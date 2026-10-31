Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028

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31-10-2026 | 06:16
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Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
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Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028

Lebanon, represented by Brigadier General Imad Khreish, has been elected president of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) for the 2026–2028 term.

Lebanon was also elected to the organization’s Executive Council for the 2026–2030 term during the 27th session of the General Assembly, held in Geneva on October 29, 2026, marking an international achievement for the country.

The election reflects international confidence in Lebanon and its civil defense expertise, while strengthening the country’s role in shaping global policies and advancing cooperation in civil protection, disaster management, and emergency response.
 

Lebanon News

elected

International

Civil

Defence

Organization

General

Assembly

2026–2028

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Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028

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