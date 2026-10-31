News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
View search results
Enter
Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
Lebanon News
31-10-2026 | 06:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
Lebanon, represented by Brigadier General Imad Khreish, has been elected president of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defence Organization (ICDO) for the 2026–2028 term.
Lebanon was also elected to the organization’s Executive Council for the 2026–2030 term during the 27th session of the General Assembly, held in Geneva on October 29, 2026, marking an international achievement for the country.
The election reflects international confidence in Lebanon and its civil defense expertise, while strengthening the country’s role in shaping global policies and advancing cooperation in civil protection, disaster management, and emergency response.
Lebanon News
elected
International
Civil
Defence
Organization
General
Assembly
2026–2028
Next
EDL: Beirut Airport commits to settling unpaid electricity bills to avoid power cut
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-14
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
Lebanon News
2026-08-14
LBCI sources: Lebanon to hand former Syrian General Adel Issa to Syrian judiciary
0
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry
Middle East News
2026-10-08
Israel participates in Moroccan defence expo for first time: Defence ministry
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-13
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
Lebanon News
2026-08-13
Lebanon announces dates for 2026 vocational education exams for private candidates
0
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Israel defence minister slams Eisenkot's call for military to resist PM pressure
Middle East News
2026-10-28
Israel defence minister slams Eisenkot's call for military to resist PM pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:07
EDL: Beirut Airport commits to settling unpaid electricity bills to avoid power cut
Lebanon News
08:07
EDL: Beirut Airport commits to settling unpaid electricity bills to avoid power cut
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges
0
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
0
Lebanon News
2026-10-30
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Lebanon News
2026-10-30
Military prosecutor charges 13 Hezbollah members over explosives truck seized at Dahr al-Baydar checkpoint
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:53
French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson
World News
09:53
French student unions call for high school and university blockades Tuesday and Thursday: Spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-04-05
Israeli airstrike hits Ghobeiry in Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26
The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-26
The question hanging over Lebanon: Will Hezbollah join Iran's next war?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
‘Ra’amgate’ controversy: A political setback for Netanyahu?
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
‘Ra’amgate’ controversy: A political setback for Netanyahu?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-15
Exclusive LBCI interview: UN official optimistic about UNIFIL’s future — video
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-09
US on Hezbollah funding and Lebanon’s reconstruction: What did Tommy Pigott tell LBCI? Watch the interview
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
News Bulletin Reports
2026-10-08
Kaja Kallas tells LBCI about Europe’s planned mission in Lebanon — interview
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-18
Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
Lebanon News
2026-09-17
Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
‘Ra’amgate’ controversy: A political setback for Netanyahu?
News Bulletin Reports
14:00
‘Ra’amgate’ controversy: A political setback for Netanyahu?
2
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon, Qatar make progress in talks on energy sector proposal
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Dahr al-Baidar explosives case takes new turn as 13 face charges
4
Middle East News
15:01
Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen's Aden: AFP
Middle East News
15:01
Houthis target presidential palace in Yemen's Aden: AFP
5
Middle East News
12:25
Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
Middle East News
12:25
Saudi coalition says intercepted drone over Riyadh region, missile in south
6
Middle East News
07:00
Iran's supreme leader warns US against resuming attacks
Middle East News
07:00
Iran's supreme leader warns US against resuming attacks
7
World News
13:08
Canada, EU launch new alliance with deals on Ukraine, minerals, AI
World News
13:08
Canada, EU launch new alliance with deals on Ukraine, minerals, AI
8
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
Lebanon News
06:16
Lebanon elected to lead International Civil Defence Organization General Assembly for 2026–2028
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More