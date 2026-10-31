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Iran's supreme leader warns US against resuming attacks
Middle East News
31-10-2026 | 07:00
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Iran's supreme leader warns US against resuming attacks
Iran's supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Saturday warned the United States against launching fresh attacks as speculation grows that the Middle East war will resume.
"If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending them," said a statement attributed to Khamenei posted on his Telegram channel.
AFP
Middle East News
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