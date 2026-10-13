Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr

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13-10-2026 | 13:02
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Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr
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Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington discusses verification mechanism at State Department: Hiba Nasr

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington visited the U.S. State Department on Tuesday for discussions on the verification mechanism for the trilateral agreement, according to Washington Bureau Chief for Asharq News, Hiba Nasr.

Meanwhile, a military-to-military meeting is still scheduled to take place in Florida from October 20 to 22.

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Lebanon

Ambassador

Washington

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State Department

Hiba Nasr

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