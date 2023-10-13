Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile

2023-10-13 | 08:13
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile
Al-Qassam Brigades: We targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed with an Ayyash 250 missile

The Al-Qassam Brigades have announced that they successfully targeted the headquarters of the Northern Region Command in occupied Safed using an Ayyash 250 missile.

