Abu Obaida: The enemy is too weak to displace our people for the second time

The spokesperson of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, asserted that "the enemy is too weak and cowardly to displace our people from their homes for the second time."



"Since this morning, we have launched 150 rockets towards Ashkelon and 50 rockets towards Sderot. We also targeted Ben Gurion Airport," he stated.



Addressing Israel directly, he declared, "I say to the occupiers that displacement is not in our vocabulary, except for our occupied cities. We still have much in store for the upcoming hours."