Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
17-02-2025 | 12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was confident after the departure of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Tel Aviv that his ambitions for Lebanese land, which his army is supposed to withdraw from by February 18, would play a central role in his shared vision with Washington for a new Middle East.
With full U.S. backing, Israel is charting the region's roadmap, and Netanyahu received a green light from Rubio during their meeting to move forward with these plans.
Israel closely monitors developments in Lebanon, seeking to exploit every internal conflict, division, and even the image of attacks on international forces, as well as the threats made by Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Naim Qassem.
Even more troubling is Israel's intent to fuel further divisions within Lebanon by discussing the upcoming role of President Joseph Aoun and the Lebanese Army.
Beyond these public matters, Israel has also revealed part of its strategy for Lebanon in the new Middle East it envisions. It claimed that 20 religious Jews crossed the Blue Line into South Lebanon, heading specifically toward the tomb of Rabbi Ashi in the village of Houla. Israel arrested eight of them, alleging they had infiltrated secretly.
However, their claims were debunked when the group revealed they had coordinated with the Lebanese Army.
In fact, they had an agreement with the military to restore the tomb and turn it into a religious site within Lebanon, with plans for a special visit to celebrate the rabbi's birthday on March 7.
All of this is unfolding just 24 hours before the supposed Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon, despite Lebanon's diplomatic protests, which seem to have fallen on deaf ears in both Washington and Tel Aviv.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Ambitions
Lebanese
Land
Divisions
Netanyahu
Vision
Middle East
