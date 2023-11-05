News
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon 28°
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan 28°
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
27
o
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
2023-11-05 | 03:53
High views
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
The Israeli Channel 12 reported that Netanyahu has suspended Minister Amihai Eliyahu from government meetings until further notice after he spoke about the use of nuclear weapons in Gaza.
Middle East News
Israel
Netanyahu
Amihai Eliyahu
Nuclear
Weapons
Gaza
