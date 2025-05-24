Armenian Catholic Patriarch meets Pope Leo XIV, discuss Middle East and Lebanon visit

Lebanon News
24-05-2025 | 11:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Armenian Catholic Patriarch meets Pope Leo XIV, discuss Middle East and Lebanon visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Armenian Catholic Patriarch meets Pope Leo XIV, discuss Middle East and Lebanon visit

Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian, Catholicos-Patriarch of the Armenian Catholic Church of Cilicia, met with Pope Leo XIV on Saturday at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

During the meeting, they held in-depth discussions on the situation of the Armenian Catholic Church and the challenges it is facing in this critical period.

The conversation also addressed urgent issues affecting Lebanon and the broader Middle East, amid escalating political, humanitarian, and spiritual crises.

At the end of the meeting, Patriarch Minassian extended an invitation to Pope Leo XIV to visit Lebanon at the earliest opportunity, stressing the importance of his pastoral presence given the current circumstances.

Pope Leo XIV expressed great interest in the unique model of coexistence between Christians and Muslims in Lebanon, emphasizing the need to support and strengthen it as a foundation for peace and stability in the region.

This meeting reflected the depth of the spiritual partnership between the Holy See and the Armenian Catholic Church, as well as their shared commitment to a message of hope and unity in the face of adversity.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Patriarch Raphael Bedros XXI Minassian

Pope Leo XIV

Apostolic Palace

Vatican

LBCI Next
Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-23

Former PM Mikati congratulates Pope Leo XIV on inauguration, highlights Lebanon’s ties to Vatican

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance

LBCI
World News
2025-05-18

Pope Leo XIV's inauguration mass begins in St Peter's Square

LBCI
World News
2025-05-18

Pope Leo XIV makes first tour of St Peter's Square in popemobile

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:01

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam: Government to begin preparations for 2026 parliamentary elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese Army urges citizens to refrain from celebratory gunfire after municipal elections results

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Final voter turnout in South Lebanon and Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Voter turnout comparison in South Lebanon and Nabatieh: 2016 vs. 2025 as of 7:00 p.m.

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

LADE election monitor assaulted inside polling station in Ghazieh, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

MP Ali Hassan Khalil responds to Morgan Ortagus: This is Lebanon's issue and that is their opinion

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Voting briefly suspended after dispute at polling station in Kfeir–Hasbaiyya (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Voter turnout tops 27% in South Lebanon, 23% in Nabatieh by 4 PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Voter turnout comparison between 2016 and 2025 municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

LADE reports campaign convoy violation near polling station in Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Voter turnout in South Lebanon exceeds 36% by 6 p.m. in municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar: Elections prove Lebanon's commitment to sovereignty and stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Lebanese Army receives key suspect in Pascal Sleiman's murder from Syrian authorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More