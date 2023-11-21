Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement

Middle East News
2023-11-21 | 07:05
High views
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement
Qatar: Hamas hostage negotiations reaches closest point to an agreement

The spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al Ansari, affirmed that the negotiations mediated by Qatar regarding the hostages held by Hamas had reached the "closest point" to reaching an agreement since the beginning of the war.

Al Ansari stated in a press conference in Doha that the mediation has reached a critical and final stage, surpassing the fundamental and central issues, with only limited matters remaining.
 

