A drone targets a vehicle belonging to Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces west of Baghdad

A security source reported that a drone targeted a vehicle affiliated with a faction within the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces west of Baghdad, according to two security sources cited by AFP.



Iraqi security forces have not immediately issued an official statement regarding the incident.



The airstrike comes amid escalating tensions since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.



The two officials, who requested anonymity, confirmed that the drone strike occurred before dawn in the Abu Ghraib area, approximately 30 kilometers west of the capital.



The targeted vehicle was part of a convoy consisting of four cars, according to the same source, which reported injuries to one person and damage to the vehicle.