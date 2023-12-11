Abdollahian: Iran, Israel share lack of belief in two-state solution

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Monday, speaking during an international forum in the Qatari capital, Doha, that the only thing that unites Iran and Israel is their lack of belief in the two-state solution.



Amir-Abdollahian reiterated Iran's proposal to conduct a referendum to determine the fate of Palestine, allowing only the descendants of those who lived there before 1948 to vote.



Most countries publicly support the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel. Critics of Israeli policy argue that its actions aim to make this prospect impossible.



Reuters