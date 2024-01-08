Israeli Army killed 10 Palestinian fighters, bombed a weapons cache in Gaza

2024-01-08 | 03:13
Israeli Army killed 10 Palestinian fighters, bombed a weapons cache in Gaza
Israeli Army killed 10 Palestinian fighters, bombed a weapons cache in Gaza

The Israeli Army said on Monday that its forces killed at least 10 Palestinian fighters in the southern Gaza Strip, bombed a weapons cache, and uncovered a tunnel opening during operations in the central areas of the Strip controlled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

A statement summarizing the military operations conducted overnight added that Israeli forces attacked the fighters in Khan Younis, where they targeted 30 "major terrorist objectives."

Reuters

