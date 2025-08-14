Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday his country was working with China and Russia to prevent the snapback of European sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme after Britain, France, and Germany threatened to reimpose them.



"We will try to prevent it," the top diplomat said in an interview with state TV, adding, "We are working with China and Russia to stop it. If this does not work and they apply it, we have tools to respond. We will discuss them in due course."



AFP



