Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions

World News
14-08-2025 | 14:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran FM says &#39;working with China and Russia&#39; to stop European sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran FM says 'working with China and Russia' to stop European sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Thursday his country was working with China and Russia to prevent the snapback of European sanctions over Tehran's nuclear programme after Britain, France, and Germany threatened to reimpose them.

"We will try to prevent it," the top diplomat said in an interview with state TV, adding, "We are working with China and Russia to stop it. If this does not work and they apply it, we have tools to respond. We will discuss them in due course."

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

China

Russia

Europe

Sanctions

Britain

France

Germany

LBCI Next
UK economy grows more than expected in second quarter
Poland charges group with sabotage on behalf of foreign intelligence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-25

Iran diplomat says held 'frank' talks with European powers over Israel war, sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-02

Israel FM says world 'must act decisively' to stop Iran's nuclear drive

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-16

Iran urges European powers to stop Israeli 'aggression'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-22

Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Trump: Journalists should be allowed into Gaza

LBCI
World News
11:36

Macron urges adoption of plastics treaty

LBCI
World News
11:03

EU calls on 'all parties' in Sudan to let in international aid

LBCI
World News
10:55

Trump says any Ukraine deal will come at post-summit, trilateral meet to 'divvy things up'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-13

LBCI sources: Beirut airport operating normally, Cyprus airspace adopted

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-06

France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More