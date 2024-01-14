Israeli media: Massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries

2024-01-14 | 02:39
Israeli media reported that "a massive explosion sounded in Haifa Bay near oil refineries."
 
 
 

Carmel Olefins reactor explosion blamed on atmospheric pressure, declared no danger
Israeli soldiers kill militants infiltrating from Lebanon, says military
